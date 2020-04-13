MOVIES

'Ramayan’ Actor Dipika Chikhlia Takes Us Down Memory Lane with This Epic Throwback Pic

TV actress Dipika Chikhlia shared a throwback picture of the ensemble cast from 'Ramayan' and mentioned that a lot of the actors from the show have bid adieu to the world in the past few years.

The nationwide lockdown in India has brought back our nostalgia with the re-run of shows like Ramayan, Mahabharata, Khichdi, Shaktimaan and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai among others. A number of families in India sit together to watch these TV shows, rekindling their fond memories.

To add to this, TV actress Dipika Chikhlia, who came to fame as Sita in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan, has shared a throwback picture of the ensemble cast. The ‘epic pic’ has captured Sagar and his sons along with the entire team of the show, except Arvind Trivedi who played the role of Raavan.

The actress also mentioned that a lot of these actors have bid adieu to the world in the past few years. “The Epic pic of the entire team of Ramayan cast and crew, Sagar Saab with his son and below them are the direction team and camera team... barring Ravan almost all Were there... Only wen we look back do we know what all we have left behind ....so many of the cast no more ...RIP to them all.(sic)”

Just a few days back, Ramayan’s Sugreev aka Shyam Sundar Kalani died due to cancer. Actor Arun Govil and Sunil Lahri offered their last prayers to their co-actor on Twitter. Calling him “very fine person and a gentleman”, Govil wrote, “Sad to know about demise of Mr. Shyam Sundar who played the role of Sugreev in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan... A very fine person and a gentleman. May his soul rest in peace (sic).”

Lahri, who played the role of Lakshman, also paid his tributes to the actor.

