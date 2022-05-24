Ramayan Fame Deepika Chikhalia Trolled For Her Attire On Insta, Actor Deletes Pics

Actor Deepika Chikhalia, who played the role of Sita in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan, was recently targetted by trolls after she shared some pictures in which she posed with her friends. In the pictures, she is also holding a glass with some drink which made fans question what she was consuming.

The pictures, shared by Deepika on May 22, were from her reunion party. In an interview with Etimes, Deepika opened up about the pictures and said that it was a mistake. Deepika said that she never wanted to hurt her fans. Deepika also said that she was aware that people always saw her as Sita, not Deepika.

The veteran actor said that there was a lot to worry about in life and she didn’t want to be a reason for unhappiness to fans. According to Deepika, it was a mistake on her part.

Deepika has deleted the pictures but screenshots of those pictures are being shared everywhere. About the drink, Deepika rubbished the speculation that it was alcohol.

Deepika replied in affirmative when asked if it was difficult to come out from a character on television

And now, the actor is concentrating on her next film Ishq Chakallas, which is currently in the production stage. It is being directed by Ashok Yadav. Apart from Deepika, Rajesh Sharma, Zeishan Quadri and Anshuman Pushkar will also feature in Ishq Chakallas, which is bankrolled by Green Apple Films.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.