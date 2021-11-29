Ramayan Fame Sunil Lahiri Shares Pics From TV Series He Acted in, Fans Name The Show

Sunil Lahri, who became a household name across the nation with his rendition of Laxman in Ramanand Sagar’s mythological series Ramayan, has shared a quiz for his fans on his social media page. Sharing three photos on his Instagram from one of his previous shows, Sunil asked his fans to guess the name of the show.

“Kya aap log bata sakte hain ki yah pics. kis serial se hai…?” (Can you guys tell which serial are these photos from…?) caption to the photo reads.

Looking at the photos, we can say that Sunil played the role of a king or a prince in that show. In all three photos, he has tears in his eyes but with different expressions. Soon after the photos were shared, Sunil’s fan didn’t even take a minute to recognise his look and name the show. The comments section of the post is flooded with responses from fans.

One user said, “Yes sir from #dadadadikikahaniyaan.”

Another said, “Sir aapke prashna ka uttar to “Dada Dadi ki kahaniyan" Me hai…. Wo bhi 5th episode me I am right…?”

One fan, praising the show, said, “These photos are from your show Dada Dadi Ki Kahaniya. I started crying after seeing its last scene. It was a very emotional scene. Have a nice weekend, take care of yourself.”

“Your acting and look are amazing. Seeing your handsome looks, the girls would have fainted,” said another fan of the actor.

The photos were originally shared two days ago and have garnered over 7,000 likes. Shooting in the dark, some said the photos are from Ramayan or Vikram and Betaal. Let us tell you that Sunil Lahri often shares photos from his previous roles with engaging queries.

