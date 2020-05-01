MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Mythological Shows Kept the Audience Hooked to TV Sets This Week; Ramayan, Uttar Ramayan Most Watched

As per the BARC report, this week it was multiple mythological shows like Ramayan and Uttar Ramayan, which kept the audiences glued to the TV sets.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 1, 2020, 7:03 PM IST
Ramanand Sagar's mythological show Ramayan, which first premiered in the eighties, made a historic comeback on TV amid the COVID-19 lockdown. As per the latest Broadcast Audience Research Channel (BARC) reports, it has become the most watched show on TV in the last week.

BARC has released the viewing pattern of the Indian audiences in between April 18 and 24, and it says that DD National's Ramayan is holding the top position in terms of TRPs. It’s followed by Uttar Ramayan on the same channel.

Ramayan was brought back on TV amid the lockdown on public demand. After Ramayan, its follow-up Uttar Ramayan, featuring mostly the same cast was re-aired.

Besides Ramayan and Uttar Ramayan, BR Chopra's Mahabharat, which is being re-aired on DD Bharti is at the number three spot on most watched shows on TV.

It is followed by Star Plus' Mahabharat at the number fourth spot in the list of top five programmes of the week. The cast of Mahabharat includes popular names like-- Saurabh Raj Jain, Shaheer Sheikh, Pooja Sharma, Aham Sharma, Arav Chowdhary and Arpit Ranka.

At number five is Dangal's Mahima Shanidevi Ki.

As per the details divulged by BARC, it can be concluded that this week it was multiple mythological shows which kept the audiences glued to the TV sets.

