Ramayan Makers Considering New Face for Sita's Role, Writer Denies Kareena Kapoor's Casting

Kareena Kapoor Khan was all over the news after she allegedly demanded Rs 12 crore to essay the role of Sita in Alaukik Desai’s film adaptation of the Hindu epic, Ramayan. However, veteran writer Vijayendra Prasad, who’s been closely working on the project, has clarified that the actor for the role is yet to be finalised.

“We have not yet finalised who will play Sitamaa’s character. We will shortly announce a name,” Prasad told Bollywood Hungama. When asked about the news of Kareena being offered the part of Sita, Prasad denied the report emphatically.

Sources say the makers are considering a new face for Sita’s role as popular names would not be acceptable to the audience. “When Deepika Chikhlia played Sita in Ramanand Sagar’s serial Ramayan the audiences were not familiar with her face. They willingly accepted her as Sit. But if today Deepika Padukone plays Sita they will be looking at Deepika, not Sita,” a source close to the project said.

Meanwhile, Kareena received unnecessary hate online for demanding a hefty amount to play the role of Sita in the upcoming film despite Prasad making it clear that she was not finalised for the part. Earlier there were reports that the makers were also considering Deepika Padukone to essay the character.

The movie will reportedly feature Mahesh Babu in the role of Rama and Hrithik Roshan is likely to play the character of Ravana. The big-budget film will be co-produced by Madhu Mantena, Allu Arvind and Namit Malhotra. It will be shot in 3D. Apart from Hindi, the movie will also be released in Tamil and Telugu languages.

