1-MIN READ

Ramayan to be Delayed Today to Avoid Overlap With PM Modi's 9am Address to Nation

Ramayan

Ramayan

Friday’s telecast of Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan' will be delayed by a few minutes so that it does not overlap with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 9am address to the nation.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 3, 2020, 9:00 AM IST
Friday’s telecast of Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan will be delayed by a few minutes so that it does not overlap with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 9am address to the nation, Prasar Bharti announced in a tweet.

“In view of the Important Video Message from the Hon’ble PM tomorrow morning, the telecast of Ramayan on @DDNational will be delayed by a few minutes,” the official Twitter account of Prasar Bharti wrote on Thursday, in response to PM Modi's tweet, which read, "At 9 AM tomorrow morning, I’ll share a small video message with my fellow Indians.”

Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown beginning from March 24 in order to curb the spread of deadly coronavirus. After the announcement was made, people started floating the request that this might be an apt time to re-run the iconic Ramayan.

Last week, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar announced that both Ramayan and Mahabharat will be re-run on Doordarshan channel due to its popular demand.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, he wrote, “Happy to announce that on public demand, we are starting retelecast of 'Ramayana' from tomorrow, Saturday March 28 in DD National, One episode in morning 9 am to 10 am, another in the evening 9 pm to 10 pm. @narendramodi @PIBIndia @DDNational"

Along with these two shows, several other popular serials of that era -- like Shaktiman, Shriman Shrimati Byomkesh Bakshi and Circus -- came back and the audience is having a rush of nostalgia, as these shows dominated television in Doordarshan era of Indian television.

Follow @News18Movies for more


