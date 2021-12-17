Ramayana Fame Dipika Chikhlia Aka Sita Posts Pic in Western Outfit, Heels; Fans Are Shocked

Dipika Chikhlia, who played Sita Mata in Ramayana, recently posted a picture in a modern dress, something her fans were surprised to see. In the picture, the actor is seen in a western dress. And since Dipika was loved among every Indian household due to her role of Sita Mata in Ramayana, her fans are surprised to see her in a modern avatar.

In the picture, Dipika is wearing a one-piece olive green dress while sitting on a sofa. The actor has tied a ponytail, has a scarf around her neck and paired the look with heels. In this glamorous photograph, in the caption, the actor wrote: “May you all find happiness and success in whatever you want in life."

While there were many who lauded the actor’s look, several targetted her for her modern fashion sense. One of the users wrote, “Mother, what style have you adopted?" Another one said, “Sita Mata, Hi my supreme beauty Deepika Chikhaliya Maa".

Among the ones who praised Dipika, one said, “Uff..What a beauty you are, you are a killer". Another one said, “Whenever you share your lovely picture, I die seeing your beauty and smile".

Dipika Chikhlia will soon be seen in the biopic of Bharat Kokila Sarojini Naidu. Apart from Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan, the actor has worked in several serials like Vikram Betal, The Sword of Tipu Sultan, Luv Kush, Dada-Dadi Ki Kahani but it was her role of Sita Mata in Ramayan that audiences loved the most.

