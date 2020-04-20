MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Ramayan's Follow-up Uttar Ramayan Back On TV

credits - IANS

credits - IANS

Uttar Ramayan, originally aired in the late eighties, was a follow-up to Ramayan, featuring mostly the same cast. It focussed on Rama's coronation, and his children -- the twins Luv and Kush.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 20, 2020, 3:06 PM IST
Share this:

After late Ramanand Sagar's mythological serial Ramayan of the eighties made a historic comeback on TV amid the COVID-19 lockdown, Doordarshan has now brought back Uttar Ramayan.

Also originally aired in the late eighties, the serial was a follow-up to Ramayan, featuring mostly the same cast.

This show focussed on Rama's coronation, and his children -- the twins Luv and Kush.

While Mayuresh Kshetramade played Luv, Swwapnil Joshi essayed the character of Kush in the show.

"This to me is the most profound character I played to date and it is my first character interestingly. I have very few memories as I was all of 9 then when I played that role but I am all set to remember those good old days of shooting," said Swwapnil.

"I remember I had a great time and everyone on the set, be it Arun (Govil) sir who played Shri Rama, Deepika ji (Chikhalia) who played Sita Maiyaa and Sunil (Lahri) sir who played Lakshman ji took care of me and we all had a great time. We worked as a family back then. Can't wait to relive and see that on the screen," he added.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    14,255

    +960*  

  • Total Confirmed

    17,656

    +1,540*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    2,842

    +540*  

  • Total DEATHS

    559

    +40*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 20 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,617,213

    +43,620*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,416,135

    +86,596*

  • Cured/Discharged

    632,983

    +37,754*  

  • Total DEATHS

    165,939

    +5,222*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres