Ramayan's Sita aka Dipika Chikhlia Deletes 'School Uniform' Pics After Facing Backlash On Social Media

Dipika Chikhlia became a household name after she played the role of Sita in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan. The series was also streamed on television in 2020, amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, on Sunday, the actress took to social media and dropped a couple of pictures in which she looks completely unrecognizable. In the clicks, Dipika was posing with two of her friends. All three of them were dressed in school uniforms. Dipika wore a white shirt, skirt, sneakers and a necktie. “Off to school on a Sunday,” the caption of the pictures read.

However, Dipika’s ‘school uniform’ look did not go down well with netizens. A certain section of fans, who still consider Dipika as ‘Sita Maa’ were left disappointed and unhappy. Netizens took to the comment section of Dipika’s post and argued that this look doesn’t ‘suit’ her. “Ye Apka Khon Sa Avtar Hai…? Sorry, Dekh Kar Bilkul bhi Acha Nahi Laga…(Which is this avatar of yours? Sorry, but I didn’t like it at all),” one of the comments read. “Aapko aise kpde nhi pehnne chaiye dipikaji hamne aapko devi ka drja diya hua h so (You shouldn’t wear such clothes, we have given you the status of a Goddess),” another person wrote. One of the social media user also dropped a crying emoji and asked “Maa, yeh aapke haath mein kaunsi drink le rakhi hai?” Following the backlash, Dipika deleted her post from Instagram.

On the work front, Dipika Chikhlia has worked in several shows apart from Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan. She was seen in Vikram Betal, The Sword of Tipu Sultan, Luv Kush, and Dada-Dadi Ki Kahani among others. Last year, the actress was also invited to The Kapil Sharma Show as a guest.

