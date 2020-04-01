Ramayan's Sita aka Dipika Chikhlia to Play Sarojini Naidu in Freedom Fighter's Biopic

TV actress Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala, who shot to fame with her stint as Sita in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, is gearing up to portray the character of Sarojini Naidu in a biopic.







Dipika revealed further details in an interview to India Today, where she talked about being offered to play the character of Sarojini Naidu in a biopic.







The movie will be written and directed by Dhiraj Mishra, who is behind two of Dipika's upcoming movies – Gaalib and Deendayal Ek Yugpurush.

"I have been offered Sarojini Naidu biopic. Dhiraj (Mishra) hasn't narrated the story due to the lockdown but he has briefly mentioned it... I'm looking forward to doing it if everything falls in place," she said.

If this finalises, it will be the first biopic on the Nightingale of India. While she played an important part in India's freedom struggle, Dipika mentioned that she couldn't find much information on her. "I researched on Sarojini Naidu but there isn’t much material available online”.

Dipika was last seen as Yami Gautam’s mother in the movie Bala. In her upcoming movie Ghalib, she will play the role of Afzal Guru's wife. Her next movie, Deendayal Ek Yugpurush will show her as an editor of a newspaper and it will be a negative role.