Ramayan’s Sita, Dipika Chikhlia Shares Throwback Pic with Her Onscreen Sisters

Ever since the national broadcaster Doordarshan decided to re-run the Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan amidst coronavirus lockdown, actress Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala has been sharing throwback pictures.

The 54-year-old actress, who portrayed the role of Sita in the mythological epic, has now uploaded a picture of herself along with her onscreen sisters on Instagram.

Captioning the image, she wrote, “Sita ji with her sisters,” adding hashtags #girlpower, #love #spreadhappiness #spreadpositivity to her post.

Earlier, Dipika had shared a picture along with the entire cast of the show on the social media platform.

“Epic pic of the entire team of Ramayan cast and crew. Sagar saab with his son and below them are the direction team and camera team ... Barring Ravan, almost all were there. Only when we look back, do we know what all we have left behind. So many of the cast no more. RIP to them all,” read the caption.

Ramayan first aired during 1987-88 on Doordarshan and was extremely popular then. The show featured Arun Govil as Lord Ram, Sunil Lahri as Lakshman, Arvind Trivedi as Raavan and Dara Singh as Hanuman. It is currently being re-run twice a day on Doordarshan and it still enjoys popularity among viewers.

