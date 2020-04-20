Ramayan's 'Sita' Dipika Chikhlia Wants to Play the Role Of Nirbhaya’s Mother

Actress Dipika Chikhlia, who shot to limelight after depicting the role of Sita in Ramananda Sagar’s Ramayan, has said she would love to play the role of Nirbhaya’s mother Asha Devi in a film based on her life.

In an interview with Navbharat Times, the actress said that Nirbhaya’s story has been bothering her since the case came to the fore. Being a woman, she understands the pain and mental agony of Asha Devi.

“I still get shivers down my spine when I think of the Nirbhaya incident. It took her seven years to get the justice, and in these seven years, her mother Asha Devi stood like a rock for her daughter,” Dipika said.

She further added, “Nirbhaya’s case went for many years and a movie based on it will bring awareness to people in general and women in particular. Today, women in village hesitate to lodge a complaint in the police station, but with Nirbhaya and her mother’s story, they will get strength to stand for themselves”.

Dipika has made a comeback in Bollywood with Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Bala. She will next make her appearance in Ghalib. The flick is based on the life of Afzal Guru’s son Ghalib Guru. The actress will play the role of Ghalib Guru’s mother.

Apart from it, the 54-year-old actress will portray the role of freedom fighter Sarojini Naidu in her biopic.

Follow @News18Movies for more