1-MIN READ

Shyam Sundar Kalani, Who Played Sugriva and Bali in Ramayan, Passes Away

Shyam Sundar Kalani

Shyam Sundar Kalani

Actor Shyam Sundar Kalani, who essayed the characters of Sugriva and Bali in Ramananad Sagar's 'Ramayan', has passed away.

Actor Shyam Sundar Kalani, who played the role of Sugriva and his brother Bali in the Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan has passed away. He cause and date of his demise is not yet known.

Arun Govil and Sunil Lahri who played Lord Ram and Lakshman respectively have condoled fellow actor Shyam's death on social media. Taking to the microblogging site Twitter Arun wrote, "Sad to know about demise of Mr Shyam Sundar who played the role of Sugreev in Ramanand Sagar’s “Ramayan”... A very fine person and a gentleman. May his soul rest in peace (sic)."

Sunil too expressed grief saying, “Very sad and sorry to hear sudden demise of our colleague Mr Shyam Kalani who played role of sugriv and Bali with us in Ramayan God give peace to his soul and strength to his family to face irrecoverable loss.... RIP (sic)."

Amidst the 21-day coronavirus lockdown, national broadcaster Doordarshan decided to re-run the Ramanand Sagar directed TV series which was aired during 1987-88 on DD National.

Ramayan is among the most popular TV shows ever made in India. Most other actors who played key roles in the show became household names.

Meanwhile, a report by Broadcast Audience Research Council-Nielsen states that the show has garnered 170 million views in four shows over the last weekend.

