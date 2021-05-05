Ramayan's Sunil Lahri Quashes Death Hoax About Co-star Arvind Trivedi

Sunil Lahri, who played Lakshman in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan, has rubbished death rumours about his former co-actor and friend Arvind Trivedi, who played the character of Ravan in the same mythological show. He also requested everyone not to spread fake news in such stressful times.Sharing photos of his Ramayanco-star, Sunil wrote in his caption that during tough times like these, one keeps hearing bad news everywhere due to coronavirus. But the news of Trivedi’s demise is not true. He also requested those who are spreading these fake news to stop. In the end, Lahri prayed for his co-star’s healthy life and quashed all rumours surrounding his health.

This was the second time when Trivedi became a victim of death hoax. A similar news had spread like fire on social media last year as well. At that time, his nephew Kaustubh Trivedi had cleared the rumours by sharing a post on his Twitter account. He wrote that his uncle was doing good and was safe, requesting everyone to spread the correct information.

Dear all my uncle Arvind Trivedi lankesh is all good and safe. Stop spreading fake news it is request. Now please spread this. Thanks pic.twitter.com/XvmGnCPNy5— Kaustubh b trivedi (@KaustubhbB) May 3, 2020

Directed by Ramanand Sagar, Ramayan was re-telecast on Doordarshan National in March last year. The iconic show was aired during the lockdown after a span of almost 33 years. Based on the epic mythological text Ramayana, the show is still a favourite among many. Almost a year after it's re-run during COVID-19 induced lockdown, the popular mythological show has once again returned to the small screen and is being aired every day on Star Bharat.Ramayan boasted of a stellar cast which included Dipika Chikhlia as Sita, Arun Govil as Ram, Lalita Pawar as Manthara, Dara Singh as Hanuman, apart from Sunilas Lakshman and Trivedi as Ravan.

