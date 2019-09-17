Rambo Day to be Celebrated Before Rambo Last Blood Release

American entertainment company Lionsgate and actor Sylvester Stallone are all set to release the latest installment in the Rambo franchise. The film is called Rambo: Last Blood which will release on Friday, September 20, 2019.

Directed by Adrian Grunberg, the film also stars Paz Vega, Yvette Monreal and Adriana Barraza.

With this release, John Rambo will finally get the ultimate medal of service. An official Rambo Day celebration will take place in select cities all over the United States on September 18 to honour the film franchise.

For 37 years, John Rambo has been an icon of pop culture and cinema. Rambo Day will be a celebration of the character complete with promotions, ceremonies, and special events.

The Rambo series is one of the most iconic action-movie franchises of all time. An ex-Green Beret haunted by memories of Vietnam, the legendary fighting machine known as Rambo has freed POWs, rescued his commanding officer from the Soviets, and liberated missionaries in Myanmar. On September 20, Lionsgate and Millennium Films will release Rambo: Last Blood, marking the last chapter of the legendary series, as Rambo must confront his past and unearth his ruthless combat skills for one final mission.

The Collider reported some of the highlights of Rambo Day which will include:

-- The City of Los Angeles officially proclaiming September 18 Rambo Day in LA.

-- “The World’s Greatest Rambo Fan” Challenge will award prizes and declare “The World’s Greatest Rambo Fan” based on short videos of fans doing their best Rambo impressions. Fans from around the world are encouraged to enter to win.

-- The City of Bowie, Arizona, hometown of John Rambo, is proclaiming September 18 Rambo Day as well. Bowie, Arizona gained worldwide attention when it was revealed in Rambo: First Blood Part II as Rambo’s home.

-- Alamo Drafthouse theatres will celebrate Rambo Day with a Rambo Movie Marathon, which is taking place at Alamo Drafthouse locations during opening weekend. For any fan who purchases a ticket to the Rambo Marathon on September 18th, $1 will be donated to organizations to support veterans and active duty members of the military.

-- Rambo Day will wind down with a New York Fan Extravaganza. Sylvester Stallone, the rest of the cast and filmmakers will join fans at the AMC in Lincoln Square as they screen Rambo: Last Blood. Local promotional ticket giveaways will be distributed on Q104.3 and flyaway contests will be held in Chicago and Baltimore for Rambo’s biggest fans to join Sylvester Stallone at the fan event in NYC.

