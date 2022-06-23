Ramdas Athawale Makes An Appearance On Zee Marathi’s Mast Masaledaar Kitchen Kallakar

Ramdas Athawale is one of the most dynamic politicians in the country. Athawale is known for his humour and hysterical short poems. The 62-year-old often trends on social media because of his humorous takes on various issues. Recently, Ramdas Athawale made an appearance with his wife on the popular reality TV show of Zee Marathi, Mast Masaledaar Kitchen Kallakar. The politician was seen having a good time on the show and making everyone laugh.

The makers of the show have shared a teaser of the episode on Instagram in which Athawale and his wife can be seen revelling with the cast of the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZeeMarathi (@zeemarathiofficial)



Mast Masaledaar Kitchen Kallakar’s out-of-the-box concept makes it a big hit among the audience.

Mast Masaledaar Kitchen Kallakar is the perfect wind-up to a long day for many. The show merges comedy with cooking and therefore the show is therapeutic for many viewers. Several other politicians like Pankaja Munde and Amruta Fadnavis have also appeared on the show.

Ramdas Athawale is the chief of the Republican Party of India (RPI). He is Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment. He is a Rajya Sabha MP from Maharashtra.

