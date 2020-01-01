Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Ramesh Sippy's Shimla Mirchi Starring Hema Malini, Rajkummar Rao to Release Straight on OTT?

Ramesh Sippy's Shimla Mirchi despite finishing production in 2015 has seen a four-year delay in its release so far.

News18.com

Updated:January 1, 2020, 4:26 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Ramesh Sippy's Shimla Mirchi Starring Hema Malini, Rajkummar Rao to Release Straight on OTT?
Ramesh Sippy's Shimla Mirchi despite finishing production in 2015 has seen a four-year delay in its release so far.

Any filmmaker while making a film hopes and aspires to see it released in a theater with people filling up cinema halls to watch it. Unfortunately, it has now come to light that veteran director Ramesh Sippy will not be able to see this happen in the case of his upcoming film Shimla Mirchi.

Fans of filmmaker Ramesh Sippy were more than ecstatic to hear about his return to the director's chair after a period of 24 years. Unfortunately, due to complications the film's release was delayed for over four years. The film was revealed to be a drama film starring Hema Malini, Rajkummar Rao, and Rakul Preet Singh.

It has been reported that the film's production company had decided to release the film on Netflix and not in theaters, according to a Deccan Chronicle article. There has been no official confirmation on it yet. Set in the city of Shimla, the film is currently slated for a January 3 release.

Shimla Mirchi also marks the return of actress-MP Hema Malini to movies after three years. The trailer of the film was released recently, showing Rajkummar Rao playing the role of a man who is nervous about proposing to the woman he loves. He writes a letter confessing his emotions to his love interest Rakul Preet, which accidentally lands in the hands of her mother, played by Hema Malini. She thinks the letter is for her. The misunderstanding leads to several confusions and hilarious situations.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram