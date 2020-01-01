Ramesh Sippy's Shimla Mirchi Starring Hema Malini, Rajkummar Rao to Release Straight on OTT?

Any filmmaker while making a film hopes and aspires to see it released in a theater with people filling up cinema halls to watch it. Unfortunately, it has now come to light that veteran director Ramesh Sippy will not be able to see this happen in the case of his upcoming film Shimla Mirchi.

Fans of filmmaker Ramesh Sippy were more than ecstatic to hear about his return to the director's chair after a period of 24 years. Unfortunately, due to complications the film's release was delayed for over four years. The film was revealed to be a drama film starring Hema Malini, Rajkummar Rao, and Rakul Preet Singh.

It has been reported that the film's production company had decided to release the film on Netflix and not in theaters, according to a Deccan Chronicle article. There has been no official confirmation on it yet. Set in the city of Shimla, the film is currently slated for a January 3 release.

Shimla Mirchi also marks the return of actress-MP Hema Malini to movies after three years. The trailer of the film was released recently, showing Rajkummar Rao playing the role of a man who is nervous about proposing to the woman he loves. He writes a letter confessing his emotions to his love interest Rakul Preet, which accidentally lands in the hands of her mother, played by Hema Malini. She thinks the letter is for her. The misunderstanding leads to several confusions and hilarious situations.

Get Ready to see a Twisted Love Story of the year.Kya hota hai when write goes wrong? Nahi samjhe? Jald hi samjhane aa rahe hain, Avi, Naina aur Naina ki mummy. Watch the trailer: https://t.co/jBbXQ3KFiw #ShimlaMirchi starring @dreamgirlhema, @RajkummarRao and @Rakulpreet — Ramesh Sippy (@rgsippy) December 27, 2019

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.