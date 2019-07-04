Rami Malek Refused to Play an Arabic-speaking Terrorist In Daniel Craig's Bond 25

After delivering Oscar-winning performance as Queen's front man Freddie Mercury, Rami Malek will be seen playing a villain in Bond 25, opposite Daniel Craig. For those who have followed the British spy series will know that Bond villains come in different varieties, ranging from drug lords to international terrorists. However, before venturing into the coveted role of the Bond villain in the 25th installment, Malek made it clear to the makers that he would neither portray a religious fundamentalist nor an Arab-speaking terrorist in the film.

Malek has an Egyptian descent and in an interview with mirror.co.uk revealed that he clarified with Cary Joji Fukunaga, director Bond 25, that he did not want his character in the film to identify with "any act of terrorism reflecting an ideology or a religion." He further explained that Fukunaga's vision for his role was very different from a religious fundamentalist. Malek emphasised that Fukunaga's Bond villain is "a very different kind of terrorist."

He was quoted by Entertainment Weekly as saying, "It’s a great character and I’m very excited."

He added, "But that was one thing that I discussed with Cary. I said, ‘We cannot identify him with any act of terrorism reflecting an ideology or a religion. That’s not ­something I would entertain, so if that is why I am your choice then you can count me out.’ But that was clearly not his vision. So he’s a very different kind of terrorist."

Malek also shed light on his responsibilities before stepping into the shoes of a Bond villain when he said, "I feel a substantial weight on my shoulders. I mean, Bond is ­something that we all grow up with."

The 25th installment in the James Bond franchise is currently filming in London. Tentatively titled Bond 25, the film is slated to hit theaters on April 8, 2020.

