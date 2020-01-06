Rami Malek Shares Experience of Shooting Bond Film No Time To Die at Golden Globes 2020
Daniel Craig will play James Bond for the fifth and last time in 'No Time To Die'. Rami Malek, on the other hand, will play the antagonist Safin.
Rami Malek
Actor Rami Malek was all praise for actor Daniel Craig at the 77th Golden Globe Awards’ ceremony. The Golden Globe Awards is an annual awards ceremony managed by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. The Golden Globes recognize achievers from the television and Film industry.
“He is a consummate professional”, Malek told the Golden Globe host Ryan Seacrest. He also said that it was an “extraordinary” experience to work with Craig.
Craig will play James Bond for the fifth time in “No Time To Die”. Malek, on the other hand, will play the antagonist.
Speaking about his character from the film, Malek said that it is quite unique. “He's very complex. James Bond calls him misunderstood."
Malek played Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody and won the Academy Awards for Best Actor.
The 38-year-old actor is voicing “Chee-chee” in the upcoming animated movie Dolittle, which is slated to release on January 17.
On the other hand, Daniel Craig was last seen in the 2019 drama-thriller Knives Out. Craig played the private detective Benoit Blanc in the film. The movie was directed by Rian Johnson and was a commercial hit.
