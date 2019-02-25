English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rami Malek Slips Off the Steps at The Oscars, Paramedics Come to Best Actor's Assistance
Pictures from the event show Rami Malek surrounded by the neon orange bags of paramedics team. It was later confirmed that Malek did not suffer any serious injuries.
Image: Reuters
Rami Malek seemed to have taken a misstep while returning from his moment of Oscar glory. Malek was given the Oscar trophy for his portrayal of the Queen frontman Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody. However, while returning, the actor tumbled and fell off the flight of steps that had earlier led him on-stage.
91st Academy Awards - Oscars Show - Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 24, 2019. Best Actor winner Rami Malek walks offstage after falling down the stairs on the stage. REUTERS/Mike Blake
91st Academy Awards - Oscars Show - Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 24, 2019. Best Actor winner Rami Malek (L) talks to an emergency medical technician (EMT) after falling down the stairs on the stage. REUTERS/Mike Blake
91st Academy Awards - Oscars Show - Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 24, 2019. Best Actor winner Rami Malek is helped up after falling down the stairs on the stage. REUTERS/Mike Blake TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
91st Academy Awards - Oscars Show - Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 24, 2019. Best Actor winner Rami Malek reacts after falling down the stairs on the stage. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Malek also required assistance from the paramedics. Pictures from the event show him surrounded by the neon orange bags of the paramedics team, as he sat in his chair and seemed in some discomfort. The fall may seem dramatic, but thankfully it was later confirmed that Malek did not suffer any serious injuries.
During his acceptance speech, Malek shared personal anecdotes and compared his life journey to that of Freddie’s. He told that how both he and Freddie were both immigrants. "I may not have been the obvious choice, but I guess it worked out," Malek said.
He also thanked the Queen members who were present in the audience. "Thank you, Queen, thank you, guys, for allowing me to be the tiniest part of your phenomenal, extraordinary legacy. I am forever in your debt."
Rami faced stiff competition from Christian Bale for Vice, Bradley Cooper in A Star Is Born, Willem Dafoe with At Eternity's Gate and Viggo Mortensen in Green Book, but he defeated everyone to earn his maiden Oscar trophy as Best Actor.
