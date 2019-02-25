LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Rami Malek Slips Off the Steps at The Oscars, Paramedics Come to Best Actor's Assistance

Pictures from the event show Rami Malek surrounded by the neon orange bags of paramedics team. It was later confirmed that Malek did not suffer any serious injuries.

News18.com

Updated:February 25, 2019, 3:22 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rami Malek Slips Off the Steps at The Oscars, Paramedics Come to Best Actor's Assistance
Image: Reuters
Loading...
Rami Malek seemed to have taken a misstep while returning from his moment of Oscar glory. Malek was given the Oscar trophy for his portrayal of the Queen frontman Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody. However, while returning, the actor tumbled and fell off the flight of steps that had earlier led him on-stage.

91st Academy Awards - Oscars Show - Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 24, 2019. Best Actor winner Rami Malek walks offstage after falling down the stairs on the stage. REUTERS/Mike Blake 91st Academy Awards - Oscars Show - Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 24, 2019. Best Actor winner Rami Malek walks offstage after falling down the stairs on the stage. REUTERS/Mike Blake

91st Academy Awards - Oscars Show - Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 24, 2019. Best Actor winner Rami Malek (L) talks to an emergency medical technician (EMT) after falling down the stairs on the stage. REUTERS/Mike Blake 91st Academy Awards - Oscars Show - Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 24, 2019. Best Actor winner Rami Malek (L) talks to an emergency medical technician (EMT) after falling down the stairs on the stage. REUTERS/Mike Blake

91st Academy Awards - Oscars Show - Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 24, 2019. Best Actor winner Rami Malek is helped up after falling down the stairs on the stage. REUTERS/Mike Blake TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY 91st Academy Awards - Oscars Show - Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 24, 2019. Best Actor winner Rami Malek is helped up after falling down the stairs on the stage. REUTERS/Mike Blake TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

91st Academy Awards - Oscars Show - Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 24, 2019. Best Actor winner Rami Malek reacts after falling down the stairs on the stage. REUTERS/Mike Blake 91st Academy Awards - Oscars Show - Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 24, 2019. Best Actor winner Rami Malek reacts after falling down the stairs on the stage. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Malek also required assistance from the paramedics. Pictures from the event show him surrounded by the neon orange bags of the paramedics team, as he sat in his chair and seemed in some discomfort. The fall may seem dramatic, but thankfully it was later confirmed that Malek did not suffer any serious injuries.

During his acceptance speech, Malek shared personal anecdotes and compared his life journey to that of Freddie’s. He told that how both he and Freddie were both immigrants. "I may not have been the obvious choice, but I guess it worked out," Malek said.

He also thanked the Queen members who were present in the audience. "Thank you, Queen, thank you, guys, for allowing me to be the tiniest part of your phenomenal, extraordinary legacy. I am forever in your debt."

Rami faced stiff competition from Christian Bale for Vice, Bradley Cooper in A Star Is Born, Willem Dafoe with At Eternity's Gate and Viggo Mortensen in Green Book, but he defeated everyone to earn his maiden Oscar trophy as Best Actor.

Follow @News18Movies for more


Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram