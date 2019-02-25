English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rami Malek to Bradley Cooper: Here Are the Hits and Misses of Oscars 2019
The Oscars ceremony has come to a conclusion. As the world celebrated with the winners, the disappointment was not lost on many, especially the snubbed contenders. Here’s a list of the major hits and misses of the 91st Academy Awards. If you missed watching the award night, this listicle is all you need to through to become the film buff you claim to be.
Misses
Glenn Close (The Wife) was outshined by Olivia Colman (The Favourite) to win The Best Actress in a Leading Role award. This is the seventh snub for Glenn, who still holds the dubious title of the actress with the most Oscar nominations to her name without a win (7 now). Amy Adams is a close second with her 6th snub this time. Amy was nominated for Vice, but lost to Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk), who took home her maiden Oscar trophy.
Bradley Cooper’s A Star Is Born managed to earn just one Oscar trophy for Best Original Song Shallow. Lady Gaga and Mark Ronson accepted the award. It lost in all the other categories (was nominated in 8) and repeated the history of previous A Star Is Born (1976), whose song Evergreen won the best original song at the 49th Academy Awards. Oscar trophy manages to elude Cooper.
Black Panther lost the contest in the Best Picture category to Green Book. Black Panther although won in 3 other categories—Costume Design, Production Design and Original Score. The superhero genre continues to underwhelm the Academy voters when it comes to the top honour.
Vice and The Favourite were the top contenders with 8 and 10 nominations respectively. However, Vice and The Favourite managed to take home only one trophy each. Vice just won in the Best Make-up and Hairstyling category, whereas Olivia Colman won The Best Actress in a Leading Role award for period-drama The Favourite.
Hits
Spike Lee won the Oscar trophy for Adapted Screenplay for BlacKkKlansman. He was emotionally overwhelmed on receiving the award. Earlier, costume designer Ruth E Carter referred to Lee in her speech as she collected her Best Costume Design trophy for her work in Black Panther.
Ruth E Carter became the first African-American woman to win the Best Costume Design trophy for Black Panther. She was earlier nominated for Malcom X (Spike Lee) and Amistad (Steven Spielberg) for excellence in her field, but had failed to win, till now.
Rami Malek won the Best Actor in a Leading Role trophy has he defeated Christain Bale, who was nominated for Vice. Rami has now won the treble this award season- Bafta Award, Golden Globe and Oscars.
Period. End of Sentence, an India-based documentary won the Best Short Documentary Subject award. Guneet Monga, producer Masaan and The Lunchbox, is the co-producer of Period. End of Sentence. Also, India-based Amblin Entertainment’s Green Book won the Best Picture honour.
Roma director Alfonso Cuaron took home three individual awards. He won the Best Cinematography, Best Director and Best Foreign Film for his Mexico-based drama, distributed by Netflix.
