'Rampage Begins': Fans go Crazy Over Trailer of Pawan Kalyan's Bheemla Nayak

The trailer for Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati’s Bheemla Nayak is out now, and it features them as sworn enemies. The trailer is suspenseful and will have you on the edge of your seat.

“Only if I stay here, there are rules, and if I cross the line, you’ll know who I am," Pawan Kalyan says in the trailer of Bheemla Nayak.

Fans have been going gaga over the trailer since its release. The much-anticipated trailer has already crossed 8.7 million views on YouTube. Social media is also buzzing, with Pawan Kalyan’s fans calling it a blockbuster hit already. The trailer has also garnered over 1 million likes on youtube.

#BheemlaNayak West 💥💥Kalla All time Record Hire on the cards 💥💥💥 pic.twitter.com/qqQ2nHBZbu— BaskaR Kasireddy (@itz_Bhaskar) February 22, 2022

Tollywood Fastest 1M Liked Trailers👉#RRRMovie - 7 Hrs 43 Mins~👉#BheemlaNayak - 13 Hrs 28 Mins+****👉#VakeelSaab - 23 Hrs 39 mins~ — T2BLive.COM (@T2BLive) February 22, 2022

నేను ఇవతల వుంటే చట్టం. అవతలకి వస్తే కష్టం. Sums up the characterisation of PSPK in #BheemlaNayak. It’s excellent despite staying true to the content. PSPK is electrifying. Rana is perfect. Samuthirakani, Nithya Menen & Murali Sharma are interesting. Waiting for the FDFS 🔥 pic.twitter.com/163szACrs1 — idlebrain jeevi (@idlebrainjeevi) February 21, 2022

#BheemlaNayak is 🔥 .. #PawanaKalyan is 🔥.. the music @MusicThaman & camerawork @dop007 is lit 🔥 🔥.. and @RanaDaggubati makes for a worthy foe indeed & a great cast - look fwd to seeing #nithyamenen after a long time on screen. A fav director #Trivikram has a release this week— SujathaNarayanan (@N_sujatha08) February 21, 2022

The power-packed trailer has raised the expectations of the fans. They are now awaiting the release of the film with bated breath.

What a Power-Packed Trailer of #BheemlaNayak💥Kalyan Babai 🔥 🔥 🔥 Looking great @RanaDaggubati Can’t wait to watch https://t.co/9gPRqlNZgn — Varun Tej Konidela 🥊 (@IAmVarunTej) February 21, 2022

A user tweeted that the Bheemla Nayak rampage has begun.

Bheemla Nayak RAMPAGE Begins pic.twitter.com/192smpouHF— Sri Ram praveen (@BSrirampraveen) February 21, 2022

Rana Daggubati who will be seen as the antagonist in the movie, while sharing the trailer on Twitter wrote, “The Ultimate face-off between DUTY & POWER unleashes. STORMING THEATRES WORLDWIDE on 25 FEB."

Nithya Menen is a pleasant surprise in the trailer, and her stunning performance will leave you speechless. The set design of the film appears to be luxurious too.

Bheemla Nayak is a remake of the Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum directed by Sachy. Saagar K Chandra directs the Telugu version, with Trivikram Srinivas writing the dialogues and screenplay. S Thaman composed the music for the film, which was produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi.

The lead ladies in the film are Nithya Menen and Samyuktha Menon.

Ravi K. Chandran and Naveen Nooli are in charge of cinematography and editing, respectively. The digital rights of Bheemla Nayak have been sold to OTT giant Aha and Disney + Hotstar for a record price.

Moreover, due to the tragic death of AP Minister Mekapati Gautam Reddy, the film’s pre-release ceremony, which was scheduled for Monday, has been postponed to Wednesday. KTR and Talasani Srinivas Yadav, both Telangana ministers, are expected to attend the event.

