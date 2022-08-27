Ramya Krishnan: I am Looking For Meaty Roles Which Challenge Me

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer Liger may have opened to a mix response but Ramya Krishnan has been receiving a positive feedback for the portrayal of a strong and feisty mother in the film.

For decades, female characters in South Indian cinema are more often than not stereotyped. But the Bahubali actor who has been working for almost four decades feels that things have changed in the past few years, “How long will people watch the same kind of stuff. The audience needs a variety and that is what young filmmakers are understanding. There are many mediums available for an actor today and people have to work on strong content. Thanks to this we see good roles written for women also. We no longer can have a film which has a few fight sequences, two songs, hero and heroine romancing and climax. This kind of cinema is no longer to work. Apart from the main lead, it has become very important to have strong supporting characters.”

Krishnan believes that things have seen a drastic change when it comes to commercial cinema too, “Commercial films are no longer about a hero, there are many characters which are as important as the main lead. The content has changed over time. A recent example of it is a film like Vikram which had three big stars (Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil) and all of them had an equal role. After Baahubali so much has changed for me. There is more recognition, people have acknowledged my work and obviously the popularity that comes with it. I’m grateful for the appreciation I received for my role.”

The actor feels that this is the best time to be working in the industry. “Apart from films there is OTT also, so there is a lot of work happening for everyone. I am looking for meaty roles which challenges me.”

While she has been busy doing Tamil and Telugu films, Krishnan hasn’t worked in a Hindi film for more than two decades now. Ask her about it and she says, “There have been offers from Hindi cinema but nothing that will make me say yes. Also, I am happy with the kind of roles that I am working in Tamil and Telugu films so unless there is something interesting, I don’t want to rush in.”

