Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Ramya Krishnan Looks Convincing as Jayalalithaa in Web Series Queen, See Poster

Ramya Krishnan, better known for her role of Sivagami in Baahubali, has been roped in to portray J Jayalalithaa in a new web series titled Queen.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 5, 2019, 12:12 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Ramya Krishnan Looks Convincing as Jayalalithaa in Web Series Queen, See Poster
Image: Twitter

Filmmakers Gautham Vasudev Menon and Prasath Murugesan have created a web series on the life and work of the former chief minister of Tamil Nadu, the late J Jayalalithaa. Ramya Krishnan, better known for her role of Sivagami in Baahubali, has been roped in to portray the life of the late leader.

The makers of the series have recently dropped a poster, featuring Ramya as the former leader.

Check out the poster below:

Ramya's look is convincingly similar to Jayalalithaa and fans are excited about the series' trailer. A few days back, they had unveiled the first teaser of Queen, which gave us a glimpse into the project. There are many actors playing different stages of her life, but, interestingly, none of the characters' faces were unveiled in the teaser.

The post was captioned to describe the leader as, "State Topper. Superstar Heroine. Youngest Chief Minister. A gripping story of the QUEEN awaits you!"

Several projects were announced and are now under production, based on the life of Jayalalithaa. Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is also working with director Vijay on a film named Thalaivi and her look for the film was released a few days back. However, the makers were trolled for failing to make Kangana resemble the Thalaivi.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com