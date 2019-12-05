Ramya Krishnan Looks Convincing as Jayalalithaa in Web Series Queen, See Poster

Filmmakers Gautham Vasudev Menon and Prasath Murugesan have created a web series on the life and work of the former chief minister of Tamil Nadu, the late J Jayalalithaa. Ramya Krishnan, better known for her role of Sivagami in Baahubali, has been roped in to portray the life of the late leader.

The makers of the series have recently dropped a poster, featuring Ramya as the former leader.

Check out the poster below:

Ramya's look is convincingly similar to Jayalalithaa and fans are excited about the series' trailer. A few days back, they had unveiled the first teaser of Queen, which gave us a glimpse into the project. There are many actors playing different stages of her life, but, interestingly, none of the characters' faces were unveiled in the teaser.

The post was captioned to describe the leader as, "State Topper. Superstar Heroine. Youngest Chief Minister. A gripping story of the QUEEN awaits you!"

Several projects were announced and are now under production, based on the life of Jayalalithaa. Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is also working with director Vijay on a film named Thalaivi and her look for the film was released a few days back. However, the makers were trolled for failing to make Kangana resemble the Thalaivi.

