Ramya Krishnan on Comparisons Between Queen and Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi: Our Show will Release First
Actress Ramya Krishnan, who will be next seen in a web series based on the life of J Jayalalithaa, said that she was not bothered by comparisons with Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi.
South actress Ramya Krishnan, who is known for her fierce characters such as Sivagami in the two Baahubali films and Shailaja Reddy in Shailaja Reddy Alludu, is set to play another strong character again. The actress is essaying the role of former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu J Jayalalithaa in the web-series Queen.
Another project on the late CM's life, Thalaivi, starring Kangana Ranaut, is in progress currently, which has led to a lot of comparisons between the two. Ramya was recently asked is she was bothered by the comparisons. "I know there will be comparisons, but our show will release first," the actress told Mid-day.
The web series is based on Anita Sivakumaran's book, The Queen, where Krishnan's character Shakti Seshadri is heavily inspired by Jayalalithaa. The book, however, claims to have fictional characters and parts as well.
The actress was also asked her first reaction when she was offered the project. "My first reaction was, what else, but a yes! Jayalalithaa was such a strong woman. It is not easy for a woman to emerge powerful in a man's world. She went through hurdles and came up triumphant with grace. I have been her fan all my life, but unfortunately never met her."
The actress has been part of quite a few Hindi films in the '90s. When asked if she would consider coming back to Bollywood, the actress said, "There is nothing that has excited me to return to the Hindi film scene."
Queen is slated to release on December 14, 2019.
