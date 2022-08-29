Ramya Krishnan Reveals Why She Didn’t Pursue a Career in Bollywood

Ramya Krishnan is one of the most celebrated actresses in the South film industry. In an illustrious career spanning almost four decades, the Baahubali star has worked in numerous Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada films. In addition to regional cinema, Ramya has also starred in several Hindi films, including Chaahat, Dayavan, Khalnayak, Parampara and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, among others.

In a recent interview with news agency PTI, Ramya Krishnan opened up about not pursuing her career in Bollywood. According to the 51-year-old actress, she did not have the guts to leave her established career in the Telugu film industry to carve a niche for herself in Hindi cinema. Ramya shared, “None of the films did well (here) and I was already a star or a leading heroine in Telugu industry. So I didn’t have the guts to leave that industry and come and fight my battle (in Hindi cinema). I didn’t have the courage to give it all away.”

The three-time Nandi Award-winning actress further added, “For you to do more films in a certain industry, you need a successful movie. Unluckily, that also didn’t happen in Hindi and I was comfortable doing Telugu films.”

While Ramya Krishnan continues to work in films down South, she didn’t appear in a Hindi film for over two decades after Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan, which was released back in 1998. “There have been offers from Hindi cinema but nothing that will make me say yes. Also, I am happy with the kind of roles that I am working in Tamil and Telugu films so unless there is something interesting, I don’t want to rush in,” she said.

Ramya Krishnan starred alongside Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in Liger. The sports action drama, which is directed by Puri Jagannadh, hit the big screens on August 25. The pan-India film received a mixed response from film critics and audiences alike for its lacklustre screenplay and over-the-top performances.

