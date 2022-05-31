Ramya Krishnan Shares Photos From Sets Of Queen Season 2 As She Joins Shoot

Ramya Krishnan has joined the crew for the shooting of the web series Queen’s second season. The Baahubali fame actress recently shared a few photos from the sets of Queen on social media. In the pictures shared on Instagram, she can be seen in her character from Queen.

“Yes yes yes(sic),” Ramya captioned the post following it up with a praying emoji.

Many fans of Ramya reacting to her post in the comments section said they can’t wait for the second season.

The first season of this political drama, Queen, premiered in 2019 on MX player. However, the movie was surrounded by controversy and faced lawsuits. Later, the director of the series clarified in an interview that the series was not based on the life of Jayalalithaa.

In the interview, the director stated that he and his team had taken some inspiration from Anita Sivakumaran based on her book of the same title, and after that, they came up with the story. If anybody finds the resemblance with the life of the former Tamil Nadu CM, then it’s not their fault.

In the web series Ramya is playing the lead character of a powerful politician. In the show, Ramya played the lead character of Shakthi Seshadri, a fictional character inspired by the former Tamil Nadu CM, while Anjana Jayaprakash and Anikha Surendran portrayed the younger Jayalalithaa.

Queen, an MX Player production is co-directed by Prasath Murugesan and the story is written by Reshma Ghatala.

The show divides the late CM’s life into three parts—one focuses on her life as a school-going girl, the second is a teenager and the third phase when leaving her acting career she joined politics and took over the place of the legendary MG Ramachandran, also popularly known as MGR, in Tamil Nadu politics.

The announcement regarding the release of the second season of the series will be made soon.

