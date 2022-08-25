Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi and Vinayakan Join Rajinikanth in Jailer

The production banner Sun Pictures, which is producing Rajinikanth’s Jailer, has confirmed that Ramya Krishnan has been roped in for a pivotal role in the film. This upcoming Tamil film will mark Rajinikanth and Ramya Krishnan’s reunion after the hit Tamil movie Padayappa, which was released in 1999.

Moreover, the film, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar of Doctor fame, has seasoned actors joining the film’s cast. The production house behind Jailer has shared a video introducing the star cast of the film, through which it confirmed the participation of actors including Yogi Babu, Vinayakan, and Vasanth Ravi in the upcoming project.

Yogi Babu last shared screen space with Rajinikanth in Darbar. Moreover, the actor was also part of Nelson Dilipkumar’s previous ventures Kolamaavu Kokila and Doctor. Meanwhile, Malayalam actor Vinayakan has done notable movies in Tamil cinema and Vasanth Ravi also has good projects from Tamil cinema to his credit.

The film went on floors on Monday and a sequence featuring Vinayakan and Yogi Babu was also shot. Presently, the crew is shooting at a Chennai hotel.

Anirudh Ravichander will compose the music. Vijay Kartik Kannan will handle the camera.

Jailer is said to be an action drama revolving around a group of gangsters, who decides to plan a jailbreak. Rajinikanth will essay the role of a jailer, who prevented this from happening. Other details regarding the cast and crew are yet to be revealed.

Rajinikanth will return to the silver screen with Jailer after a gap of almost two years. He was last seen in the 2021 movie Annaatthe, which received mixed reviews.

