Ramya Krishnan's Driver Arrested After Several Bottles of Alcohol Found in Actress' Car

Seasoned South and Bollywood actor Ramya Krishnan, known for her role of Sivagami Devi in the Bahubali films, has made headlines after about a 100 bottles of alcohol were found in her car. According to reports, the actress' driver Selvakumar was arrested and then released on bail.

A report by India Today stated that Ramya Krishnan's Toyota Innova car was stopped at the Muthukadu check-post in Tamil Nadu. The publication stated that 96 bottles of liquor, including 8 bottles of wine were found in the car.

Another publication Indian Express quoted a police officer saying, "On Thursday night, a regular vehicle check was conducted on ECR, when vehicles coming from Mahabalipuram in Chengalpattu district towards Chennai were stopped. Similarly, a Toyota Innova Crysta belonging to the actor was stopped at Muthukadu check post and police found two crates of beer and eight bottles of alcohol inside the vehicle."

The actress was last seen in the web series Queen, a show heavily inspired by the life of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. The web series is based on Anita Sivakumaran's book, The Queen, which claims to have fictional characters and parts as well. The actress received a lot of praise for her portrayal of the character of Shakti Seshadri. Another biopic on the late CM, Talaivi, starring Kangana Ranaut is in works.

