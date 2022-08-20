Ramya Nambeesan’s Workout Video Draws Immense Praise, Netizens Call Her 'Inspiration'

Tollywood actress Ramya Nambeesan has established herself as a big name in the Telegu and Malayalam film industry with her quintessential acting in films like Sethupati, Pizza, Chaapa Kurishu, and Sathya to list a few. Apart from acting, she is also a hardcore fitness freak, sharing glimpses of her workout on social media frequently. Recently, the actress dropped a workout video on social media, grabbing eyeballs with her strenuous feat.

Taking to Instagram, Ramya uploaded a video on the photo-sharing application thanking her fitness coach Shravan. “… FAT OR FIT !! It’s my take. Not for others nor their expectations!! Hitting the gym is for me and my spirit!! Consistency is the key!! Sweating my way to bliss,” captioned Ramya.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RAMYA NAMBESSAN (@ramyanambessan)



The monochrome video revealed the Jilebi actress performing numerous exercises at the gym. From pull-ups to dumbbell lifting, crunches, pilates, and push-ups, Ramya seemed to sweat it out in style, mastering the difficult workout practices like a pro.

The difficult workout regime carried out by Ramya effortlessly was praised by millions. Netizens even called her an inspiration. While one user commented, “Oh my goodness” another praised her “flexibility” and remarked, “Wow good job… excellent flexibility.”

The post also did not miss the eyes of popular Tamil singer Shabir. “U got this champ” he lauded the actress in the comment section.

Talking about Ramya, she stepped into Tollywood with her debut film Oordu Oru Kahnup and has not looked back since. The actress has two upcoming projects in her kitty. She will be starring opposite actor Sibi Sathyaraj in the film Ranger.

Besides Ranger, the Tollywood actress will also feature in Adhik Ravichandran’s Bagheera. The star-studded cast of Bagheera includes Amyra Dastur, Prabhu Deva, and Sakshi Agarwal in titular roles.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here