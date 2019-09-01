Take the pledge to vote

Ramyakrishnan Fills in for Nagarjuna Akkineni as Bigg Boss Telugu 3 Host, Fans Think She Should Continue

In the absence of Nagarjuna Akkineni, popular south Indian actress Ramyakrishnan filled in for him as Bigg Boss Telugu 3 host for the weekend episode of the reality show.

Updated:September 1, 2019, 12:02 PM IST
Nagarjuna Akkineni is busy celebrating his 60th birthday with his family and friends in Spain. In his absence, popular south Indian actress Ramyakrishnan filled in for him as Bigg Boss Telugu 3 host for the weekend episode of the reality show. The teaser of the same was released by the makers on social media. In the video, Ramyakrishnan can be seen entering the stage as Sivagami from the magnum opus Baahubali.

On Saturday, soon after the episode was aired on TV, Netizens were all praise for the actress. Bigg Boss fans also took to Twitter to appreciate Ramyakrishanan for the way she grilled the contestants and questioned them for their mistakes.

While one of the fans wrote, "Ramya mam nailed it, she is natural in scolding n feedback," another tweeted, "She is very far better than nag sir. ..plz bigg boss n star maa continue the host..ramya krishna for whole season." Another reffered to her famous character Sivagami from the Baahubali series and wrote, "Still our favorite Sivagami devi, never changed. Excited to tear."

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Nagarjuna flew to Spain with his family, Naga Chaitanya, Samantha and Akhil, and some of his close friends to ring in his 60th birthday. Pictures from the celebration are up on social media.

According to sources, this is a short trip for the star and his family as he has to return for Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3 shoot. A source close to the actor revealed to Deccan Chronicle, “Nagarjuna is hosting Bigg Boss 3, and has to shoot the weekend episodes with the contestants. Soon after his birthday, he is going to come back to Hyderabad straightaway to participate in the shoot.”

Also read: Samantha Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya Dance Their Hearts Out at Nagarjuna Akkineni's Birthday

On the work front, the 60-year-old actor is currently busy hosting Bigg Boss Telugu 3. He was last seen in Manmadhudu 2, pairing opposite Rakul Preet Singh.

Loading...
Loading...
