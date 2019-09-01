Nagarjuna Akkineni is busy celebrating his 60th birthday with his family and friends in Spain. In his absence, popular south Indian actress Ramyakrishnan filled in for him as Bigg Boss Telugu 3 host for the weekend episode of the reality show. The teaser of the same was released by the makers on social media. In the video, Ramyakrishnan can be seen entering the stage as Sivagami from the magnum opus Baahubali.

On Saturday, soon after the episode was aired on TV, Netizens were all praise for the actress. Bigg Boss fans also took to Twitter to appreciate Ramyakrishanan for the way she grilled the contestants and questioned them for their mistakes.

While one of the fans wrote, "Ramya mam nailed it, she is natural in scolding n feedback," another tweeted, "She is very far better than nag sir. ..plz bigg boss n star maa continue the host..ramya krishna for whole season." Another reffered to her famous character Sivagami from the Baahubali series and wrote, "Still our favorite Sivagami devi, never changed. Excited to tear."

Take a look:

Just loved the show ramya mamYou rocked the place to the coreWe are so lucky to see u hosting the show and we thank @iamnagarjuna garu, for choosing our queen♥️.Mam we love what u do, keep doing best. Hope u get these amazing opportunities again and again.u gave ur bestest pic.twitter.com/dnSbfLqtwi — Love_Ramyakrishnan (@imSnehaReddy123) September 1, 2019

When King is away Queen Sivagami arrived aa ,ee sangathi Bijju ki telisthe Big boss house pagala kodathadu pic.twitter.com/cDDNtkzzPl — Telugu Sarcasm (@TeluguSarcasm) August 31, 2019

Wowwww.. 1st time a lady... A powerful women as BB host!!! History!! ❤️❤️❤️The ever beautiful young women! All the best! — ❤nalini❤ (@itsme_nalini) August 31, 2019

Ultimate hosting mam if it possible please continue mam , good geniune hosting ever tnq mama — Yeshwanth Yeshu (@Yeshwan31858690) August 31, 2019

Ramya mam nailed it, she is natural in scolding n feedback — Ime (@imemysweethome) August 31, 2019

I'm gonna faint. She is awesome can't see anybody else when she's on the screen whether it's big or small just waiting and exited #VersatileActress #Ramyakrishnan garu. First time a lady is going to host the BiggBoss. — Ravneet Kaur (@Ravneet98790031) August 31, 2019

Meanwhile, Nagarjuna flew to Spain with his family, Naga Chaitanya, Samantha and Akhil, and some of his close friends to ring in his 60th birthday. Pictures from the celebration are up on social media.

According to sources, this is a short trip for the star and his family as he has to return for Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3 shoot. A source close to the actor revealed to Deccan Chronicle, “Nagarjuna is hosting Bigg Boss 3, and has to shoot the weekend episodes with the contestants. Soon after his birthday, he is going to come back to Hyderabad straightaway to participate in the shoot.”

On the work front, the 60-year-old actor is currently busy hosting Bigg Boss Telugu 3. He was last seen in Manmadhudu 2, pairing opposite Rakul Preet Singh.

