Ramzan Mubarak: Amitabh Bachchan to Sonam Kapoor, Bollywood Celebrities Post Heartfelt Wishes

The holy month of Ramzan began from April 24 and it will last for four weeks. The festival is celebrated in the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar and Muslims around the world observe fast from dawn to dusk.

The month-long festival is celebrated with friends and family. However, due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the government has urged people to avoid mass gatherings and offer prayers at home.

On the auspicious occasion of Ramzan, several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to wish their fans and friends.

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan shared an image of himself on social media account and wrote, "Ramadan Mubaarak .. wishes for peace and love ..and be safe."

Aisha actress Sonam Kapoor uploaded a monochrome picture of herself dressed in a traditional outfit. "Ramadan Kareem my brothers and sisters. Ramzan Mubarak," she wrote.

The Pataudi family also shared Ramzan wishes as Soha wrote on her Instagram, "Ramadan Mubarak from our family and from the House Of Pataudi. During this holy month, may your life be blessed with peace, positivity and good health."

Huma Qureshi, through her post on social media, urged her fans to stay indoors during the time of novel coronavirus.



"They are saying Saturday is the first Roza!! Ramadan is almost here!! Praying for everyone in these difficult times… Shared compassion, service, and support for one another is the need of the hour. May god bless us all! And a special dua for all those fighting for us at the frontlines of this pandemic. Everyone please stay at home and stay safe! Pray from Home ! prayer," wrote Huma.

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana wished her fans with a snap dressed in an orange-gold salwar suit.

Television actor Shaheer Sheikh shared a picture on Instagram and greeted her fans “Ramadan Mubarak.”

Anupam Kher tweeted, "RamadanMubarak !! Love and peace always."

#RamadanMubarak !! Love and peace always. — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) April 24, 2020

Actor Ali Fazal also posted a video on Twitter and requested fans to stay indoors while celebrating the holy month of Ramazan.

Ramzaan Mubaarak! Be safe. मैं भी घरपे ही हूँ । कल परसों शायद अगर पेर्मिशन मिली तो निकलूँगा थोड़ा राशन का समान पोहोचाने । अगर नहीं तो भी ठीक है। Taking all safety measures even while stepping out. #Ramzaan pic.twitter.com/k7r3DXudvb — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) April 23, 2020

Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi uploaded an image on Instagram and urged her fans to maintain social distancing.



"Ramadan Mubarak to everyone.. may your fasting and prayers be accepted! May you stay safe and healthy at home ... please pray at home maintain social distancing," she wrote.