Ran Away from Home, was Captured by Underworld: Kangana Ranaut
2-MIN READ

Ran Away from Home, was Captured by Underworld: Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut

Actress Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter and wrote that she defeated "underworld mafia" to become a home-owner in Bandra.

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut recently took to Twitter and wrote that she defeated "underworld mafia" to own a home in Bandra.

She tweeted, "Left home at the age of 15 my father refused to help me in my struggle, was on my own, was captured by underworld mafia at 16, At 21 I had squashed all villains in my life, was a successful actress a national award winner owner of my first house in Mumbai city posh location Bandra."

Earlier, the actress had compared herself with Hollywood stars. She said that Meryl Streep could never pull off a film like Queen.

She wrote, "Massive transformation alert, The kind of range I display as a performer no other actress on this globe has that right now, I have raw talent like Meryl Streep for layered character depictions but I can also do skilled action and glamour like Gal Gadot #Thalaivi #Dhaakad."

Further wrote, "I honestly want to know why do we worship white people? Forget their budgets and our age gap, tell me about just acting can she do Thalaivi and Dhaakad? Queen and Tanu? Fashion and Panga? Kaya and Datto? Answer is she can’t, then why not emerge from the deep rooted complex."

The actress had made her assertion sharing several images from her upcoming films, Thalaivi and Dhaakad. The photographs showed Kangana's physical transformation, when she gained weight for her role in Thalaivi and shed the extra kilos for the action film Dhaakad.


