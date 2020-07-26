Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj to Tie the Knot on This Date

After proposing to lady love Miheeka Bajaj amid coronavirus lockdown and hosting an intimate roka ceremony with close ones in attendance, actor Rana Daggubati has now confirmed his wedding date with his fiancee.

View this post on Instagram And it’s official!! 💥💥💥💥 A post shared by Rana Daggubati (@ranadaggubati) on May 20, 2020 at 11:00pm PDT

Rana revealed that the date of his marriage with Miheeka is August 8. Speaking during India Today's e-Mind Rocks 2020, Rana said (via),"I think I am growing up and it's time to get married. My fiancé Miheeka lives 3 kms away from my house and we're in the same vicinity. Sometimes, you know when things are going smoothly. And I don't question it when things are going correctly. She's lovely and we make a great pair. We draw positive energy from one another. I am getting married on August 8. On the personal front, it's been the best time of my life, getting married to Miheeka. It's been pretty awesome."

Rana's fiancee Miheeka is founder of Mumbai-based Dew Drop Design Studio.

On the work front, Rana's two films are lined up. One is Haathi Mere Saathi, a multi-lingual release in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. "It's a beautiful tale of the nature of relationship between man and the wild. Perhaps a lot more relevant now," Rana said in an interview in IANS.

The other one is a love story set in the 90s Telangana, in which Rana play a poet-rebel. It's called Virataparvam and stars Sai Pallavi, Nandita Das and Zarina Wahab.