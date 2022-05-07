Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi’s Virata Parvam worldwide release date confirmed

The makers of Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi starrer Virata Parvam have finally locked the theatrical release date. Rana Daggubati announcing the release date of his period action-drama, tweeted, “The wait was long, but we promise you a classic. #VirataParvam Grand Theatrical Release worldwide on July 1 #VirataParvamOnJuly1st.”

The actor has also shared a new poster of the film which shows him in an intense look. Both Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi are running in the forest holding hands. Rana also has a gun in his hand.

Written and directed by Venu Udugula, the upcoming Telugu film has been in production for almost three years now. Earlier, in January this year, there were rumours that the film will be released on Netflix, but the makers denied all the speculations by affirming that the film will be released in theatres.

The upcoming film is based on true events of the Naxalite uprising in Telangana in the 1990s. The film, which needed shooting in the jungle, was made possible by cinematographers Dani Sanchez Lopez and Divakar Mani. Suresh Bobbili, who had collaborated with Udugula in Needi Naadi Oke Katha, composed the film’s soundtrack and songs.

The film’s supporting cast includes Priyamani, Nandita Das, Naveen Chandra, Zarina Wahab and Eswari Rao.

While D Suresh Babu is presenting it, Sudhakar Cherukuri of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas is bankrolling the action drama.

The role of Comrade Ravanna, also known by his pen name Aranya, is essayed by Rana Daggubati. Sai Pallavi will appear as his admirer, Vennela. Set in the backdrop of war, the film will narrate a wonderful love story between the two.

