Rana Daggubati Announces His Engagement with Miheeka Bajaj, Wishes Pour In

Rana Daggubati has announced on social media that he will be getting married soon to his partner Miheeka Bajaj. Rana took to social media to share an adorable picture of the two as he wrote, "And she said yes." He shared the news of his proposal with fans on Tuesday evening. Rana is one of the most eligible bachelors in the film industry and had kept is relationship with Miheeka a secret till now.

In a loving selfie with Miheeka, Rana is seen dressed in a casual cotton shirt while the lady dons a green coloured shirt. Both pose all smiles for the camera as they announced their engagement on social media with this adorable pic.

Industry colleagues and fans immediately flooded Rana's post with congratulatory messages.

Actress Samantha Akkineni commented: "Dead... died"

Anil Kapoor wrote: "Congratulations my Hyderabad son. I am so happy. The best thing to happen to both of you."

Tamannaah Bhatia and Kiara Advani shared "congratulations".

Sushanth A commented: "Wow! Congratulations brother!"

Kriti Kharbanda commented: "So so so happy for you Rana! Congratulations."

As per news agency IANS, Miheeka is an event planner, who owns the Dew Drop Design Studio in Mumbai. In the past, Rana has been linked with actresses such as Trisha Krishnan and Anushka Shetty.

On the work front, Rana's upcoming movie Haathi Mere Saathi has been delayed due to the coroanvirus pandemic. A new release date for the movie is still to be announced. Directed by Prabu Solomon, the movie also features Vishnu Vishal, Pulkit Samrat, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Zoya Hussain.

