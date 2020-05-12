MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Rana Daggubati Announces His Engagement with Miheeka Bajaj, Wishes Pour In

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj are all set to tie the knot. Check out a romantic pic of the duo below.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 12, 2020, 7:10 PM IST
Share this:

Rana Daggubati has announced on social media that he will be getting married soon to his partner Miheeka Bajaj. Rana took to social media to share an adorable picture of the two as he wrote, "And she said yes." He shared the news of his proposal with fans on Tuesday evening. Rana is one of the most eligible bachelors in the film industry and had kept is relationship with Miheeka a secret till now.

In a loving selfie with Miheeka, Rana is seen dressed in a casual cotton shirt while the lady dons a green coloured shirt. Both pose all smiles for the camera as they announced their engagement on social media with this adorable pic.

View this post on Instagram

And she said Yes :) ❤️#MiheekaBajaj

A post shared by Rana Daggubati (@ranadaggubati) on

Industry colleagues and fans immediately flooded Rana's post with congratulatory messages.

Actress Samantha Akkineni commented: "Dead... died"

Anil Kapoor wrote: "Congratulations my Hyderabad son. I am so happy. The best thing to happen to both of you."

Tamannaah Bhatia and Kiara Advani shared "congratulations".

Sushanth A commented: "Wow! Congratulations brother!"

Kriti Kharbanda commented: "So so so happy for you Rana! Congratulations."

As per news agency IANS, Miheeka is an event planner, who owns the Dew Drop Design Studio in Mumbai. In the past, Rana has been linked with actresses such as Trisha Krishnan and Anushka Shetty.

On the work front, Rana's upcoming movie Haathi Mere Saathi has been delayed due to the coroanvirus pandemic. A new release date for the movie is still to be announced. Directed by Prabu Solomon, the movie also features Vishnu Vishal, Pulkit Samrat, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Zoya Hussain.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading