Rana Daggubati Celebrated Diwali with Miheeka Bajaj and Her Family

It was all about family and fun for Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj this Diwali. The couple, who tied the knot last year in August, celebrated the festival in the company of near and dear ones. Miheeka’s mother, Bunty Bajaj, shared a series of photos from the bash on Instagram. She gave a glimpse of the happy couple smiling while posing with their relatives. Miheeka looked pretty in a blue and yellow coloured outfit and Rana was dapper in kurta pyjama. The post was shared with the caption, “Happy Diwali."

Read: Rana Daggubati’s Next With Director Milind Rau to be Supernatural Thriller

Rana and Miheeka knew each other for a long time but got into a relationship months before their marriage. The actor proposed to her during the nationwide lockdown last year. In the presence of family members, they got married in August. To mark their one year wedding anniversary, Miheeka shared a beautiful picture in which she and Rana are dressed in their fineries. She wore a beautiful white gown and Rana wore a formal suit.

“Happy anniversary my love! It’s been the most blissful year! I love you to the ends of the world and more! Thank you for being you and being the most wonderful human being!! Here’s to a lifetime more.. Because it’s a countdown till we’re not around,” wrote Miheeka.

Meanwhile, in terms of work, Rana announced his first series together with uncle, Venkatesh Daggubati. The two will be sharing screen space in Netflix’s Rana Naidu, adaptation of popular American TV series Ray Donovan.

Up next, Rana also has period drama film Virata Parvam, co-starring Sai Pallavi, in the pipeline. The actor will star alongside Pawan Kalyan and Nithya Menen in the upcoming action thriller Bheemla Nayak.

Speaking to Outlook in a recent interview, Rana opined that cinemas and OTT platforms will continue to co-exist in the future. “Anything that is drama, which leads it narrative to be a long form of storytelling, will be on the OTT and everything that is spectacle based, that is here to create a large emotion, that is mythical or mythology, anything that is out of the world, all the will continue to be in cinemas,” he was quoted as saying.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.