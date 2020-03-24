English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 »
2-MIN READ

Rana Daggubati Compares Doctors to Superheroes, Wants People to Read More During COVID 19 Lockdown

Rana Daggubati Compares Doctors to Superheroes, Wants People to Read More During COVID 19 Lockdown

Rana Daggubati shared a post on Instagram and compared the doctors fighting coronavirus to comic superheroes. Also, as a number of Indian states undergo lockdown, the actor stressed upon the importance of reading and made Amar Chitra Katha and Tinkle apps available for free for a month.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: March 24, 2020, 8:37 AM IST
Share this:

At a time when doctors are working relentlessly to fight the novel coronavirus pandemic across the globe, Telugu star Rana Daggubati has compared them to superheroes. The actor shared a cartoon on his Instagram which shows a group of superheroes including Batman, Superman, Wonderwoman, Spiderman and others welcoming a doctor saying "Welcome to the club."

Sharing the cartoon, which he received from the Internet, Rana captioned: "More power to them."

Netizens were quick enough to remind the actor that doctors are not the only superheroes in the present scenario.

One user commented: "Why only doctors. Don't forget about our Indian Army, police, pilots and all sweepers who are deployed in the duty for mankind safety." Another user added to the list: "Delivery boys, kiraana shop owners, chemists."

Meanwhile, the actor feels it is important for the generation to know about the past in order to build a future.

With people staying indoors amid the global coronavirus outbreak, Rana has made the content in ACK (Amar Chitra Katha) and Tinkle apps available for free for a month. He feels it will help people stay busy while they are under lockdown. The actor is a partner at ACK.

"Given the current scenario, I think it's best to be home clean and safe. But the problem is that we are a generation that's used to being engaged in so many things. So at ACK (Amar Chitra Katha), we decided to let out our online subscriptions open this month so children and adults have access to all of the amazing ACK and Tinkle titles," said Rana.

"They can choose to read right through. They are the stories of our land... And when reading was popular culture this is where most of us learnt about our country, our Gods, kings and culture that made us in the most fun illustrations and stories. And I think it's important for the generation to know our past and build a future," he added.

Talking about the coronavirus pandemic, the actor said: " We're probably seeing something like this for the first time. So it's important to be extremely cautious and hygienic at all times and enjoy the time and peace by yourself. And not panic."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story