Rana Daggubati Confirms Wedding Date with Miheeka Bajaj, Love Continues to Pour in for Dil Bechara

Rana Daggubati says that getting married to Miheeka Bajaj has been the best time of his life. He has also confirmed the couple's wedding date.

In another news, Disney+ Hotstar shared that Sushant Singh Rajput-Sanjana Sanghi's 'Dil Bechara' premiere set the record for the biggest movie opening ever for the streamer.

Also, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar's manager have been summoned for questioning in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

After proposing to lady love Miheeka Bajaj amid coronavirus lockdown and hosting an intimate roka ceremony with close ones in attendance, actor Rana Daggubati has now confirmed his wedding date with fiancee.

Mahesh Bhatt, Karan Johar's manager and Kangana Ranaut are the latest ones to be called for questioning by Mumbai Police in Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara premiered on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar on July 24 to massive love from the late actor's fans and loved ones.

While speaking at his virtual Justice Con panel, Justice League director Zack Snyder revealed a brief clip from his cut of the film and sharing a look at Superman's black and silver suit.

Bigg Boss 13's Devoleena Bhattacharjee remembered her show Saath Nibhaana Sathiya, in which she played Gopi Bahu, and said that it was the turning point in her life.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has given an update regarding the ongoing investigation into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, which is being probed by Mumbai Police.

