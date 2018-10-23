Rana Daggubati Feels 'Baahubali' Similar to 'Star Wars', Says Proud to be Associated with the Film

Actor Rana Daggubati says he is proud to be associated with superhit Indian film franchise "Baahubali", which is now making an impact internationally in the form of a comic book.Rana had gone to Singapore for a professional commitment when he went to a book store. He found that the store had sold a large number of copies of a comic based on the film "Baahubali" series. The comic book in Japanese language is getting a positive response in the Asian market."Trans media of films as comics/graphic novels and reliving all of that through merchandise for films like 'Star Wars', 'Jurassic Park' or titles in the DC/Marvel cinematic universe is what I grew up on," Rana said in a statement."Having been part of probably the first Indian film that broke boundaries not only nationally but on all platforms available as book comics, soon as a show and going all the way to Japan as Manga comics really makes me feel fortunate... Just to be a part of something so special and open up potential of where Indian storytelling can go in the future."'Baahubali' has done to Indian cinema what 'Star Wars' has done to America. I really feel we are in our best time now," he added."Baahubali: The Beginning" and "Baahubali 2: The Conclusion" stars Prabhas and Rana as the male protagonists. The film's story is about the battle for the ownership of an ancient kingdom between two brothers. The story is woven together in two parts with dance, music, emotion and drama.