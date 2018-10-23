English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rana Daggubati Feels 'Baahubali' Similar to 'Star Wars', Says Proud to be Associated with the Film
'Baahubali' has done to Indian cinema what 'Star Wars' has done to America.
Image: Instagram/ Rana Daggubati
Loading...
Mumbai: Actor Rana Daggubati says he is proud to be associated with superhit Indian film franchise "Baahubali", which is now making an impact internationally in the form of a comic book.
Rana had gone to Singapore for a professional commitment when he went to a book store. He found that the store had sold a large number of copies of a comic based on the film "Baahubali" series. The comic book in Japanese language is getting a positive response in the Asian market.
"Trans media of films as comics/graphic novels and reliving all of that through merchandise for films like 'Star Wars', 'Jurassic Park' or titles in the DC/Marvel cinematic universe is what I grew up on," Rana said in a statement.
"Having been part of probably the first Indian film that broke boundaries not only nationally but on all platforms available as book comics, soon as a show and going all the way to Japan as Manga comics really makes me feel fortunate... Just to be a part of something so special and open up potential of where Indian storytelling can go in the future.
"'Baahubali' has done to Indian cinema what 'Star Wars' has done to America. I really feel we are in our best time now," he added.
"Baahubali: The Beginning" and "Baahubali 2: The Conclusion" stars Prabhas and Rana as the male protagonists. The film's story is about the battle for the ownership of an ancient kingdom between two brothers. The story is woven together in two parts with dance, music, emotion and drama.
Follow @news18movies for more
Rana had gone to Singapore for a professional commitment when he went to a book store. He found that the store had sold a large number of copies of a comic based on the film "Baahubali" series. The comic book in Japanese language is getting a positive response in the Asian market.
"Trans media of films as comics/graphic novels and reliving all of that through merchandise for films like 'Star Wars', 'Jurassic Park' or titles in the DC/Marvel cinematic universe is what I grew up on," Rana said in a statement.
"Having been part of probably the first Indian film that broke boundaries not only nationally but on all platforms available as book comics, soon as a show and going all the way to Japan as Manga comics really makes me feel fortunate... Just to be a part of something so special and open up potential of where Indian storytelling can go in the future.
"'Baahubali' has done to Indian cinema what 'Star Wars' has done to America. I really feel we are in our best time now," he added.
"Baahubali: The Beginning" and "Baahubali 2: The Conclusion" stars Prabhas and Rana as the male protagonists. The film's story is about the battle for the ownership of an ancient kingdom between two brothers. The story is woven together in two parts with dance, music, emotion and drama.
Follow @news18movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Friday 28 September , 2018 Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ancient Mariner: World’s Oldest Shipwreck Discovered in Black Sea
- I-League: Debutants Real Kashmir Hoping Home Comforts Help in Making it Another Year to Remember
- Smart Assistant Technology Puts F1 Fans' Fingers on the Pulse
- Happy Birthday Malaika Arora! Check Out the Sizzling Style Icon's Fashion Evolution Over the Years
- Teens And Europe Are Giving up on Facebook; But Instagram is The Surprise Gainer
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...