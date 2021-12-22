Rana Daggubati Hangs Out with RRR Team SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan and Jr NTR, See Pic

RRR director SS Rajamouli along with lead actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR have reached Mumbai for a press event. The stars, on their visit to the Maximum City, decided to drop by at the residence of another popular Tollywood star. Rana Daggubati welcomed the team of RRR on a bright morning. Rajamouli and Charan can be seen wearing customised black coloured sweatshirts with embroidered patch reading ‘RRR’ on it. NTR, dressed in a yellow outfit, can be seen smiling for the camera. Rana, who twins with Charan in sunglasses, looks handsome in a black jacket layered over a white t-shirt.

The photo seems to be a candid click as the stars featuring in seem to be caught on camera while being engaged in a fun conversation. Rana could not help but bring the ‘R’ factor to everyone’s attention. “A Mumbai morning with the MIGHTY R’s RRR with R,” wrote the actor on Instagram.

Charan’s wife, Upasana Konidela reacted in the comments and wrote, “Where’s my Rhyme RRRRR.”

After multiple delays, RRR will open in theatres on January 7, 2022. The trailer of the highly-anticipated epic drama was unveiled earlier this month, amid loud cheers and huge shoutouts. The film is set in the early 20th century and will revolve around the life of two freedom fighters- Komaram Bheem, played by Jr NTR and Alluri Sitarama Raju, played by Ram Charan. The film also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles. The film also marks the South debuts of both Bollywood stars. RRR will release in Telugu along with the dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada languages.

Meanwhile, Rana, who celebrated his 37th birthday last week, was last seen in Prabhu Solomon’s action adventure, Haathi Mere Saathi. The actor will share screen with his uncle, actor Venkatesh in the upcoming Netflix series Rana Naidu. The show is based on the American crime drama show Ray Donovan. Rana also has period film Madai Thiranthu, historical drama Virata Parvam and action thriller Bheemla Nayak in the pipeline.

