Rana Daggubati Honoured to Play Chandrababu Naidu, Meets With Chief Minister; See Pics

The biopic is based on the life of yesteryear superstar NT Rama Rao. Actress Vidya Balan has reportedly been roped in to play NTR's wife Basavatarakam in it.

News18.com

Updated:August 6, 2018, 12:48 PM IST
Rana Daggubati Honoured to Play Chandrababu Naidu, Meets With Chief Minister; See Pics
Image: Twitter/Rana Daggubati
Actor Rana Daggubati, who will be seen playing the character of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in the "NTR" biopic, says he is honoured to play the role.

Rana took to Twitter earlier this morning, where he shared a photograph of himself along with Naidu and captioned it: "What an honour it is to play the role of the Honourable Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Mr. N.Chandrbabu Naidu in the 'NTR' biopic. Thank you sir for giving us your valuable time."




The biopic is based on the life of yesteryear superstar NT Rama Rao. Actress Vidya Balan has reportedly been roped in to play NTR's wife Basavatarakam in it.

Directed by Krish J, the film is being jointly produced by N Balakrishna, who plays the title role in the film, Vishnu Induri and Sai Korrapati.




(With IANS inputs)

