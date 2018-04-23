English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rana Daggubati Is All Praises For Keerthy Suresh, Dulquer Salmaan For Their Upcoming Film; See Post
Directed by Nag Ashwin, Mahanati, stars Dulquer Salmaan, Keerthy as Savitri, apart from Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Mohan Babu and Vijay Devarakonda.
Image: Twitter/ Rana Daggubati
Actor Rana Daggubati has praised actors Keerthy Suresh and Dulquer Salmaan for their upcoming film Mahanati.
Rana on Sunday took to Twitter to share a still from the film and captioned it: "You guys are just amazing Keerthy and Dulquer... Nagi my man good luck everything looks amazing. Looking forward 'Mahanati'."
Dulquer plays veteran star Gemini Ganesan in the Telugu-Tamil bilingual biopic Mahanati, which is based on the legendary southern actress Savitri.
Directed by Nag Ashwin, Mahanati, stars Keerthy as Savitri, apart from Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Mohan Babu and Vijay Devarakonda.
Rana is on board to star in the trilingual remake of late actor Rajesh Khanna's 1971 film Haathi Mere Saathi. It will be shot in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil with Rana in the lead. Inspired by true events, the remake will be helmed by Prabhu Solomon.
(With IANS inputs)
