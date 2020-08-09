Rana Daggubati-Miheeka Bajaj's Wedding Ceremony Pics Go Viral, Bigg Boss 14 Promo Launched

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's wedding ceremony was made special with the presence of close friends and family members as the couple tied the knot amid coronavirus scare on Saturday in Hyderabad.

In another news, Rhea Chakraborty will be summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for another round of questioning on Monday in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput death case. She had first been questioned for over eight hours on Friday.

Also, the newest season of Bigg Boss is upon us and a promo featuring Salman Khan was launched recently.

Rana Daggubati tied the knot with fiancee Miheeka Bajaj in an intimate ceremony held on Saturday. Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya attended the intimate gathering.

A new season of the popular reality show Bigg Boss is coming to people's small screens soon, according to a new promo released featuring long-time host Salman Khan.

ED is investigating the money-laundering angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case after the late actor's father Krishna Kishore Singh lodged a complaint with Patna Police to question certain financial matters pertaining to his son.

Orlando Bloom says his relationship with fiancee, pop star Katy Perry, has been a rollercoaster of ups and downs, but they are happier than ever.

Actress and former Miss India World Natasha Suri has tested Covid-19 positive and will have to skip promotions of her upcoming thriller Dangerous.

