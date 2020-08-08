Rana Daggubati-Miheeka Bajaj’s Wedding: Samantha Akkineni Shares Happy Candid with Groom-to-be

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj are all set to tie the nuptial knot on Saturday and Samantha Akkineni seemed quite thrilled about the wedding festivities that began two days ago.

Samantha shared a cheerful candid picture with Rana from his haldi ceremony, which took place on August 6 in Hyderabad. The click caught the two in the midst of a laugh. Rana Daggubati is first cousins with Samantha’s husband Naga Chaitanya.

Sharing the photo on Instagram Samantha wrote, “It’s time to celebrate you @ranadaggubati our rock star #bigday #ranawedsmiheeka”.

For the daytime ceremony, Samantha opted for a three-piece ensemble in a vibrant yellow hue. The stand out outfit comprised of a full-sleeved jacket over a short kurta which the actress paired with sharara-style trousers. The layered set came with intricate multicoloured floral thread work along with mirror detailing and seashell tassels. She wore a pair of classic diamond stud earrings and a trendy seashell choker to match her boho vibe.

Samantha and Chaitanya had attended the engagement ceremony of Rana and Miheeka.

On the work front, Samantha will be seen in C. Prem Kumar’s remake of ’96, titled Jaanu opposite Sharwanand. She is set to make her digital debut with the second season of The Family Man that stars Manoj Bajpayee. The series is the brainchild of Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. She will also feature in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara.

Rana, on the hand, will be seen in Haathi Mere Saathi directed by Prabu Solomon. The film also stars Vishnu Vishal, Pulkit Samrat, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Zoya Hussain.