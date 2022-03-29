Rana Daggubati, Miheeka Daggubati Set Major Couple Fashion Goals in These Pics, Samantha Reacts

Fans, hardly, get the pleasure of witnessing the picture of the much-loved couple Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Daggubati together on social media. But when they do, it is impossible for us to keep our eyes off the lovely couple. Well, today happens to be that day. For those who don’t know, the beautiful duo was busy with a wedding for the past few days. And, luckily Miheeka gave us glimpses of herself along with her husband.

Miheeka has dropped beautiful pictures from the wedding day. While the Baahubali actor looked handsome in a cream kurta and pyjama, which he paired with a golden Nehru jacket on top of it, Miheeka made our jaws drop in gold and silver saree with a belt. She opted for statement jewellery, nude makeup, and tied her hair in a bun, the Rana’s better half looked alluring and complimented her husband. While sharing the picture, she wrote, “Wedding it out!”

Advertisement

Rana’s friend and industry colleague Samantha Ruth Prabhu pressed the like button on her post.

For the reception, the couple set the major couple fashion goals in chic black ethnic outfits. Rana rocked the black-white kurta, and Miheeka looked drop-dead gorgeous in a black ensemble. While posting the picture, Miheeka wrote in the caption, “And it’s a wrap.” Take a look at the picture of Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Daggubati here:

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka tied the knot in Hyderabad, during the lockdown, on August 8, 2020. Their wedding was an intimate affair and was attended only by a few close friends and family members which including superstars of the South Indian film industry Samantha, Ram Charan, and Naga Chaitanya.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.