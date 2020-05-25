Rana Daggubati on Falling in Love with Miheeka Bajaj: I Met her, Liked Her, and That's it

Actor Rana Daggubati recently announced that he got engaged to Miheeka Bajaj. Days after she said yes to his proposal, the Baahubali star got officially engaged to his longtime girlfriend in a private ceremony.

Talking about the proposal, Rana said Miheeka already knew what he was calling her about. "She knew where I'm getting at when I called her. And then she met me in person, that's it. I remember I said a bunch of things together. For me, it was serious. It was commitment. When I met her, that's the time I felt I am ready to do this. It was that simple, for real. I never thought about it. I met her, I liked her, and that's it. I found love," he said.

Rana said Miheeka has an event management company and is into "fine, nice things", reported Indian Express. "Miheeka was brought up in Hyderabad. She lives right next to us in Jubilee Hills. She can speak Telugu, not fluent in it but yes. Also, our worlds are the same. The fun fact is that she is friends with my family, and I know her circle of friends in Mumbai."

The actor acknowledges that getting married during the coronavirus pandemic isn't the best idea. He said it will depends on the world's situation whether he'll have a grand wedding. "I found the strangest time to get married," he said.

The couple shared pictures from the engagement ceremony recently. In the pictures, the couple is all smile as they wave at their guests. Rana looks handsome in a white shirt and a colour-coordinated dhoti, while Miheeka stuns in a multi-coloured Kanchipuram saree.

