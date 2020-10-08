Rana Daggubati on Getting Married in Film Studio During Lockdown: 'Everybody Thought it was a Great Idea'

Rana Daggubati got married to Miheeka Bajaj in August. The couple managed to pull off a lockdown wedding with less than 30 guests, despite the fact that the groom belongs to an illustrious film family. They got experimental with their wedding venue - it was a film studio just five minutes from Rana's house.

Rana caught up with Neha Dhupia virtually for her No Filter Neha chat show, where he talked about how they planned their wedding, reported DNA.

"Honestly, there's no filming happening, anywhere. Obviously, because a time like COVID, like the way we are in right now, it's got social distancing, its got least number of people, a studio is the only place where you have a place, right? So, I was like okay there you go. And everybody thought it was a great idea. It was five minutes from my house. Only two friends of mine who were at the wedding. So, it's like 30 people, I think less than that. Two of my friends who also live with me."

The Baahubali actor said that he has known Miheeka all his life, but they took the decision to tie the knot during the lockdown. "I know her for a very long time because my sister and hers went to school together. So, I’ve known her pretty much all my life and there’s only a handful of people who move from Hyderabad to Bombay. So, we got talking during the lockdown and I said okay, this is right and that’s about it. So, when good things happen, I don’t question too much, I just go. Everyone’s got a timeline, it’s okay. That’s fine," he said.