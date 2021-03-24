Rana Daggubati Opens Up on Battling Health Issues, Says 'Films Taught Me to Rise as a Hero'

Actor Rana Daggubati recently opened up about how he dealt with being diagnosed with heart problems and kidney failure while he was shooting for his upcoming film Haathi Mere Saathi. He shares how the film played a crucial role in his healing.

In an interview, the actor said that his films inspired him and taught him to overcome the problem and rise as a hero. He also expressed his thankfulness to Prabu Solomon, director of Haathi Mere Saathi, as he waited for him to get back to health and resume shooting.

“I am happy and thankful that Prabu sir waited that time and gave me time to heal. Also, the jungle became a big part of my healing,” said Rana. In the movie, Rana plays the role of Bandev, who fights for nature and animals. During the shooting, he spent a lot of time in the wild that provided him a calm and peaceful space.

“Even if you spend a week in the jungle and come back, you have a different mindset. You are calmer and peaceful. Once we were in the jungle without our phones, our thought process was to connect and delve into the character. For us, being connected to the character was very important. Yes, I have a lot going on in the real world. But the wild and the adventure was bliss,” he told Indian Express.

Rana further spoke about the importance of films in his life and said that whatever happens in the real world, the reel does not bother about it and that is the fun about the reel world.

Earlier, Rana had spoken about his health issues on Samatha Akkineni’s talk show Sam Jam. He said that he was suffering from blood pressure, calcification around the heart and kidney failure. He also revealed that there was a 70 percent chance of him having a hemorrhage or a 30 percent chance of straight death.

Talking about the upcoming film, the Tamil and Telugu version of the film will hit the theatres on March 26. However, the release of the Hindi version has been stalled due to the sudden rise in the Covid-19 cases. Haathi Mere Saathi will be released as Kaadan in Tamil and Aaranya in Telugu.

Rana is one of the most famous actors in Southern and Hindi films. The actor got married to Miheeka Bajaj in 2020 amid the Coronavirus Pandemic in a private ceremony.