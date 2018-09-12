Rana Daggubati Plays AP CM Chandrababu Naidu in NTR Biopic; See Pic

On Wednesday, actor Rana Daggubati unveiled his look from a biopic on former actor and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao. He is playing NTR’s son-in-law in the biopic. He tweeted a still from the film and indicated that it’s a replica of Chandrababu’s younger days. Chandrababu married Bhuvaneswari, NTR’s third daughter, in 1980.Earlier, Rana said he is honoured to play his part in the film. He tweeted, "What an honour it is to play the role of the Honourable Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Mr. N.Chandrbabu Naidu in the 'NTR' biopic. Thank you sir for giving us your valuable time."Actress Vidya Balan has reportedly been roped in to play NTR's wife Basavatarakam in it.Directed by Krish J, the film is being jointly produced by N Balakrishna, who plays the title role in the film, Vishnu Induri and Sai Korrapati.Bengali actor Jisshu Sengupta is also a part of the film. H eis playing LV Prasad in the biopic."It's a huge honour to be able to represent such a sincere visionary as L.V. Prasad. As a producer, his films had the signature of telling catastrophic romances with theatrical characters backed by some memorable music," Jisshu said in a statement.The makers are planning to release the film on January 9, 2019.​